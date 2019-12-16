Morning Minute: Monday, December 16, 2019

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Here is your Morning Minute for Monday, December 16, 2019.

Multiple fire departments responded to a possible structure fire in West Elmira Sunday night.

Both the Elmira and West Elmira fire departments were on location at the 600 block of Water and Grove Street.

There is currently no information on if anyone was inside of the home at the time of the fire, or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story so stick with 18 News both on-air and online as this story unfolds.

Yesterday in Downtown Elmira, Park Church held a Brass Christmas Celebration for members of the community.

It was the opening concert of the Cantata Singers’ 2019 -2020 season.

Lastly, New York State’s controversial Green Light Law went into effect on Saturday. The law gives undocumented immigrants the ability to obtain driver’s licenses.

Our sister station in Albany reports that Governor Cuomo signed the bill in June that divided lawmakers and sparked lawsuits from county clerks.

Some argue that the Green Light Law opens doors to voter fraud, by way of the I.D. Number that comes with a driver’s license.

Officials say the I.D. Number won’t be valid for voting, in the case of an undocumented immigrant.