Morning Minute: Tuesday, December 10, 2019

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Here is your Morning Minute for Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

President Donald Trump will make his fourth visit to Pennsylvania this year – this time to Hershey, as he makes his case in the presidential battleground state.

Trump’s “Keep America Great” rally will take place at Hershey’s Giant Center tonight at 7.

Pennsylvania backed Trump in the 2016 election by about 44,000 votes – less than one percentage point over Democrat Hilary Clinton – making trump the first republican presidential candidate to win the state since 1988.

Stay tuned tonight at 5 as our Harrisburg Bureau Correspondent Matt Heckel will be live from Pennsylvania on 18 News.

This morning we have the latest on the two people who were rescued after their boat capsized on Waneta Lake.

The two people were duck hunting when their boat capsized between 1:00 and 1:30 p.m. yesterday. Witnesses helped rescue the hunters before first responders arrived.

And finally, exciting news in the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association, with the backing of billionaire Bill Gates, has awarded a Rochester company 750-thousand dollars to conduct groundbreaking research. Vaccinex will soon test an experimental drug, pepinemab, to treat Alzheimer’s.

The first clinical trial of the drug begins next year.