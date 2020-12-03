Airbnb reaches a tax agreement in Tioga County

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks during an event in San Francisco. Home-sharing company Airbnb Inc. says it will go public in 2020. It’s a long-awaited move for the company, which was founded in 2008 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM- TV) – Airbnb has finalized a new tax agreement with Tioga County, New York, which will allow the Company to collect and send hotel and motel room tax on behalf of hosts who have listings across the county.

With these new agreements, Airbnb will now collect and send taxes in 33 counties in NYS including—Schuyler County, Steuben County, and Tompkins County,

Airbnb has partnered with over 400 local governments around the world to collect and remit taxes, making the process seamless and easy for hosts to pay their fair share while contributing new revenue for local governments.

Effective December 1, 2020, Airbnb started collecting and sending the hotel and motel room tax on taxable Airbnb stays in Tioga County, N.Y.

Doing this, Airbnb will make the process seamless for hosts while providing a valuable source of revenue to Tioga County.