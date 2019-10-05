ATHENA International Awards

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) The annual Athena Award will be granted to an outstanding leader. The award honors exceptional leaders in the community and those who contribute to the advancement of society.

Kate Douglas, president of corning community college and a previous winner of the award hopes to encourage and inspire individuals to apply for the award.

Recipients of the award must must meet this criteria:

Have achieved the highest level of professional excellence.

Contribute time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community.

Actively assist others, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential.

ATHENA International hopes to Develop, support and honor women leaders and those who inspire them to reach their full potential by offering unique, impactful leadership development and award programs.

The Chemung County Chamber of Commerce are seeking nominations for this years ATHENA award. You can nominate yourself or someone you know. Applications are due November 2nd.