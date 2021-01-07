CHAOS AT THE CAPITOL: Local congressmen, 18 News political contributors react

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WETM-TV) – Southern Tier Rep. Tom Reed (R), along with Northern Tier Rep. Fred Keller, discussed where they were when pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Watch their story here.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol and remained for hours on Wednesday, forcing lawmakers into hiding before being ejected by police.

Even besides the protesters, it was a stunning day as a number of lawmakers tried to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

Congress eventually resumed, with lawmakers vowing to finish confirming Biden’s win, and they were still at it near midnight. Earlier, at a huge rally near the White House, the president had urged his supporters to march to Capitol Hill.

One woman died from a gunshot wound, and more than 1,000 National Guard members were mobilized to help control things.

