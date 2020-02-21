CMOG hosts 20th Birthday bash for 2300°

by: Web Staff

Posted:

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Museum of Glass was packed with partygoers Thursday night as they celebrated the 20th birthday of the museum’s 2300° event.

2300° 20th Birthday: Fire and Ice

The Silver Arrow Band brought some high-energy music that had people dancing the night away. Those in attendance also enjoyed live glassmaking demonstrations, along with great food and drink. 

“Blown Alway” finalist, Janusz Pozniak at the Amphitheater Hot Shop.

Netflix’s “Blown Alway” finalist, Janusz Pozniak was also there. Pozniak gave live glassmaking demonstrations at the Amphitheater Hot Shop.

For more on The Corning Museum of Glass click HERE. 

