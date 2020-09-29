Corning City Council plans special meeting concerning Market Street closure

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Two weeks ago, the Corning City Council voted to close Market Street to cars for the following four Fridays and Saturdays. Now, some city councilmen want to vote on reversing it.

Steuben County has recently recorded a spike of positive COVID-19 cases, many of which are in Corning. Councilman Mark ReSue believes that opening the street to pedestrians could be putting people’s health on the line.

“I feel the city approving a special event that promotes social gathering of any kind would be irresponsible of us with the recent spike in COVID-19 numbers within our community,” ReSue said.

Others argue that with the street open, pedestrians have a wider space to walk around, and that will help with social distancing. Also, restaurants can set up tables outside allowing their guests to dine without being inside.

“If you don’t have the street closed down, you are creating a situation where there isn’t as much social distancing,” said Councilwoman Alison Hunt. “And, if you are concerned about the rise in numbers, I think you want more space rather than less.”

The Corning City Council special meeting is tomorrow at 6 PM on Zoom. You can find the link here.