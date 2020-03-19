Corning Community College Union President says “it’s kind of a mess” regarding online transition

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Corning Community College transitions most of their classes to online courses, a decision made by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Faculty Union President, Sean Hersha says the teaching staff has not been given enough time to prepare. But CCC’S President Bill Mullaney denies that claim.

“Well that is incorrect, that is misinformation,” said Mullaney. “We have been working on this continuity plan for weeks now, the faculty has been working with our Center for Innovation and participating in innovation and excellence for weeks to move their classes online.”

“We canceled classes yesterday just out of extreme precaution and to give the faculty an additional day you know, without teaching responsibilities,” Mullaney continued to explain.

But Hersha said yesterday was the only day that dedicated time for teachers to prepare because all other days were spent teaching the students in the classrooms.

“We are glad to have the one day to transition,” said Hersha. “Unfortunately the one day was communicated the very last moment which caused real problems for faculty and for students, for example, setting up labs and whatnot, it’s kind of a mess.”

Despite feeling like the teachers did not have enough time to prepare for the online courses, Hersha says they are going to do what they need to for the students and is optimistic they will make their way through the semester.