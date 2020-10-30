Corning Joint Fire Department hosting drive through trick or treat event

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Traditional trick or treating is canceled this year in the City of Corning due to COVID-19. But the Corning Joint Fire Department is determined to give local children some level of normalcy.

The members of the fire companies are planning to host a drive-through trick or treating event on Halloween. The City of Corning announced that they are doing a similar event, but according to Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners Dave Shafer, some people were worried that their children would be left out.

“The City of Corning has a long history of, though it’s firefighter association, of doing Halloween events for kids in the City of Corning,” said Shafer. “This year when they were signing people up for that they got a lot of feedback that people were looking for options outside of the City of Corning, so the Corning Joint Fire District decided to step in and hold a socially distanced Halloween event, drive-through event basically for kids in the greater Corning area as well.”

The event starts at 6 pm and will last until 8 pm or when the candy runs out. Due to COVID-19, all participants must stay in their vehicles and drive through the procession lines at each location.

The locations:

Station 16 East Corning Volunteer Fire Department, 11873 East Corning Road, Corning

Station 34 South Corning Volunteer Fire Department, 7 Clark Street, Corning

Station 43 North Corning Volunteer Fire Department, 3344 Baker Street Extension, Corning

For any questions about the event call (607) 962-6904