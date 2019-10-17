Couple accused of unlawful surveillance in public bathrooms

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Watervliet couple is accused of unlawful surveillance in bathrooms, according to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office.

Police say multiple victims were videotaped at the Price Chopper in Watervliet and the Great Escape Theme Park between July 2017 and July 2019. The DA’s office says at least one child was videotaped.

James Hewitt, 30, and his wife Valerie Hewitt, 29, were charged with four counts of second-degree Unlawful Surveillance and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Police say the videos of the victims were taken using a concealed recording device inside a purse that had been placed at the base of bathroom stalls.

Both were arrested on Tuesday.

A judge ordered them not to use public bathrooms as the case moves forward.

Both have bailed out of jail.

Anyone who thinks they were a victim is urged to contact the police.