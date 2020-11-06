Deadly drug makes its way to the Twin Tiers

BATH, NY (WETM) – Carfentanyl (carfentanil) is a synthetic opioid that is circulating in the state and has made it’s was to Steuben County.

This drug was designed to tranquilize elephants or other large animals and is 10,000 times more powerful than morphine and 100 times stronger than fentanyl, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s department.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard said in a statement that the odorless drug is mixed with others to make them more potent and cheaper to sell. Medical professionals in the area worry about an increase in overdoses because of the small amount that it takes to kill a person.

“Because it’s so much more potent, the amount that it takes to overdose is extremely small,” Dr. Donald Foster, D.O. Medical Director New Dawn Inpatient Addiction Rehabilitation said. “The data that we have now says two milligrams, but honestly, it’s very likely much much smaller than that to actually cause an overdose.”

The drug is so powerful that it can have a deadly effect just by touching the substance.

“It’s even so strong that it can be an absorbed transdermal, so if you get it on your skin, you can absorb it that way, and it can even cause overdose,” said Foster.

In a statement, Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard explains the caution that first responders have to take when dealing with a potential cause of a Carfentanyl overdose.

“This drug is so potent the federal Drug Enforcement Agency has issued special alerts to our first responders, law enforcement, EMTs and firefighters, about what to do if they accidentally come in contact with it,” Allard said. “The DEA warns Narcan may need to be administered several times before.”



If you or a loved one is suffering from addiction, links to resources are listed below, or call 2-1-1 for services.



Allard urged in the press release that is anyone knows suppliers, dealers, or victims of the lethal drug to call the county’s anonymous TipLine at 844-DRUG TIP (844-378-4847) or e-mail the new Website.



“We know the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in drug abuse and related crimes, like domestic violence and child abuse,” he said. “We know people are hurting. But bringing this killer drug into the mix of misery is not the answer.”