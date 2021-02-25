Elmira Police Department search for porch pirates

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Porch Ring cameras have become apart of helping law enforcement catch thieves.

The Elmira Police Department is currently investigating a larceny of packages.

The packages were stolen on Monday, February 22, 2021, around 2:30 pm, from the 400 block of Jefferson St.

The video posted below, shows two porch pirates stealing two packages from the front porch.

In the video, the individual in the red is seen blocking the camera with his arms, and the person in the black and gray swiftly takes the package and walks away.

Elmira Police are asking for your help in identifying the two in the video.

If you know the identity of either person, please contact the Elmira Police Department. All information will remain confidential