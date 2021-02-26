Empire State Weekly Cuomo Controversy, Nursing Home Visitation, and Police Recommendations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo is now at the center of two controversies – one over the newly-detailed allegations of sexual harassment by former aide Lindsey Boylan – and the other over the continued fallout over nursing home deaths and persistent calls to rein in his executive powers. The latest criticisms of the governor and his administration on nursing homes come as facilities are once again being allowed to welcome visitors inside facilities, with caveats for COVID-19 cases in facilities and the counties they’re based in. And Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to make changes to how police handle mental health crises, following a grand jury’s decision not to charge police officers in the death of Daniel Prude last March.

NEWS10’s Tim Lake dug into these topics in two full interviews below:

