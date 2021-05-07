Empire State Weekly Scaled Back Business Restrictions, Eviction Moratorium Extended, and Voting Rights for Parolees

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The state is greatly expanding – and even outright removing – capacity restrictions on many industries across New York, as COVID-19 cases and vaccinations are both heading in the right direction. But one restriction that is staying in place is the CDC’s guidance on maintaining six feet of social distancing wherever people can’t provide proof of a vaccination or negative COVID-19 test. And many businesses say that makes 100% capacity impossible for them, because of space limitations. Members of our team from across the state weighed in on what’s changing, and why many of these changes will be dependent on our own behavior.

This week, there are also some new laws that have received final approval. One of those extends the moratorium on evictions, allowing people who’ve been struggling financially because of the pandemic to put off paying rent until August. But one landlord group says it’s also important that they don’t continue suffering by not receiving that revenue. And another new law allows New Yorkers who are out of prison on parole to vote in elections, expediting a process that until now had taken months, if not years. The bill’s sponsor explained to Empire State Weekly that this will actually help improve safety in New York.

NEWS10’s Tim Lake dug into all of these issues in three full interviews below:

