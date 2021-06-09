Father’s day fun in the Twin Tiers

KAPALUA, HAWAII – JANUARY 05: A detail of the balls and putter of Jon Rahm of Spain during a practice round prior to the Sentry Tournament Of Champions on the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 05, 2021 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to prepare for father’s day. While most people spend a great deal of time trying to find affordable and fun things to do with their dad or father figure, a free Father’s Day extravaganza is nearby.

This year Park Avenue Sports Center has brought back its annual Father’s Day festivities. You can enjoy the outdoors with your family playing miniature golf.

” It’s a fun day. There’s something to do for everyone so if you’re looking to spend time with your family or you’re looking to spend time with your husband. That’s a father to your children, it’s a great way to celebrate your family and come out and have a fun time together, especially after being cooped up for so long,” said Janice Sullivan Owner of the Park Avenue Sports Center

In addition to playing miniature golf with your dad, capturing memories is just as fun.

Take a picture of you and your dad or father figure and submit a photo of you and your dad to the father’s Day photo contest on the Arnot mall website.