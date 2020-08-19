Happy House Nursery provides child care options for parents

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – While parents are heading back to work and students are shortly starting school, some parents may be in dire need of child care.

Happy House Nursery is providing flexible and affordable child care options.

The director of Happy House Nursery, Teri Hinman, tells 18 News parents have been calling and asking what options they felt like they needed to do something to help the community and parents.

“To accommodate parents, we’ve opened an additional classroom and we’re also adjusting our schedule because I know with the school district doing two days in class and three days virtual that parents are looking for some kind of an option,” said Hinman.

“I know that one of the big things for the Office of Children and Family Services through New York State is that we’re creating what they’re calling ‘static classroom,’ so the kids are staying with the same group of kids for the day, with the same teachers to try and keep that group the same and a little safer,” said Hinman.