Heavy rains cause flooding concerns

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The big story Thursday night is the weather. Heavy rains are hitting much of the Twin Tiers.

An 18 News crew was in Montour Falls Thursday evening. Water could be seen busting over the falls there. These rains are causing flooding concerns, rising in waters levels, and ponding of water on roadways, according to The 18 Storm Team. There have been multiple reports in the Southern Tier and Northern Tier of minor flooding.

















(Photos of flooding April 30, 2020 from Penny Sempler in Beaver Dams, N.Y.)

The National Weather Service in Binghamton issued the following precautionary and preparedness actions.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

18 Storm Team Meteorologist Grant Chungo is in for Shelby Thursday night. He’ll be live on 18 News @ 10 & 11 with your full 18 Storm Team forecast.