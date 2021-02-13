Honoring WETM’s First Black Anchors & Reporters

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We’re highlighting the talent among the first African-Americans to work at 18 News, from Mylous Hairston, who was the first black male to become an anchor at WETM in (1988) to Regina Waldroup and Jericka Duncan, who were among the first black women to act as trailblazers for other anchors to achieve their goals.

Mylous Hairston was the first black anchor at WETM, working here for almost 2 years.

“I think being able to be on the air to give a perspective that hadn’t been seen before, whether I was importing or anchoring was a very important event as it is now,” said Hairston.

Hairston later moved to WIVB, where he worked as an anchor for approximately 20 years.

Now retired, Hairston owns his own PR company.

Regina Waldroup was among the first black female talents who started around 2004.

“My dad has a fourth-grade education. My mom has a sixth-grade education, my father couldn’t read certain things and while on weekends when kids were out playing, he would call me in to read the mail. he’s like, I like your voice. I like the way you describe things I like the way you read and I was like okay so I didn’t hit me at that time but later on in life in high school, college, I was like okay I got a voice I gotta use it,” said Waldroup.

Waldroup now works for NBC 5 in Chicago where she works as an anchor/reporter.

Later, Jericka Duncan worked at WETM as a reporter from 2005 to 2007.

“It was a great training ground for whatever that next market would be whether it’s a middle size or bigger market. and we had fun,” said Duncan.

Duncan now works as a weekend anchor for CBS.

All three of these trailblazers leading the road ahead for other aspiring young black reporters.