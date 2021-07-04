Hornell 4th of July Parade and Celebration

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Today Hornell, New York kicked off their independence day with a parade and a celebration to follow.

The staff and participants of the parade honored the holiday as they showcased their red, white, and blue attire.

“We have just about 50 vendor spots filled between food and crafts. We have games for kids we have bounce houses bounce slides, we have a bubble train. And again, most of that is free for the kids,” said Valorie Whitehill Manager of Hornell Partners for Growth

There are plenty of fun independence day activities to enjoy amongst your family.

“We’ve got our DJ going all day we’re gonna have a karaoke contest at seven, so if anybody wants to come down and sign up for that they’re more than welcome to,” said Whitehill

The Hornell Fourth of July event staff will be giving out watermelon donated to them by Wegmans.

The independence day celebration will last until 10 pm when the fireworks show will begin.