Local gym owners “angry,” Phase Four reopening will not include gyms

The Southern Tier is set to go into Phase 4 this coming Friday.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As New York State continues the process of reopening the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Phase Four will no longer include shopping malls, gyms or movie theaters.

According to Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, the state has decided to now allow for the reopening of all remaining businesses in Phase Four.

Outdoor and lower risk indoor activities will be allowed to reopen, including film production, museums, aquariums and zoos at 25% capacity.

At this time, outdoor theme parks, malls, gyms and movie theaters have not yet been cleared to reopen at the beginning of Phase Four.

Phase Four was designed to be the last phase of reopening. McCoy said state leaders will provide more information as the guidelines continue to be updated.

