Local thoughts on a possible COVID vaccine

CORNING, NY (WETM) – If a vaccine for the coronavirus is made available for the public within the year, it will be the fastest a vaccine has ever been made in history.

Experts say that for a vaccine to make an impact on the community, at least 60%-70% of the population would need to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to create “herd immunity.” But some people are not comfortable accepting a vaccine that has been created so quickly.

“I’m not sure if I would take it when it first came out,” said April Feyh, a Twin Tiers resident. “I think I would be hesitant about possible side effects and stuff like that, I know that there are definitely a need for it, but I don’t know I would just be a little afraid.”

Pfizer and BioNTech announced in a statement on their website that they are finding success in the beginning stages of their phase 3 study.

“Vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in participants without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection in the first interim efficacy analysis,” said Pfizer and BioNTech. “…and no serious safety concerns have been observed; Safety and additional efficacy data continue to be collected.”