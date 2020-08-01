Longtime local FBI investigator retires after putting over 1,000 child predators behind bars

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A longtime investigator, who helped put more than 1,000 child predators behind bars, retired on Friday.

NEWS10 ABC’s Anya Tucker sat down with FBI Investigator Dave Fallon to talk about his career getting justice for young victims and the legacy he will leave behind.

If a child went missing or was being trafficked or abused, he was there. For 30 years, Investigator Dave Fallon has worked on cases that most investigators — even the toughest ones — shy away from: those involving crimes against children.

“I want to seek justice for the actual victims in a case,” he said. “But not only for them but for the ones in the future that we don’t know about.”

Fallon began his career by studying the law as an attorney.

“Realized that what I really liked was the discovery part of the case,” he said.

He joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation and went to work at the field office in Albany. This was back when the internet was still new, but Fallon believed predators were lurking online, and he helped develop the techniques that are currently used by law enforcement across the country to catch those who prey on children.

“What is that like for you to talk with these people who you know have harmed kids?” Anya asked.

“I have a job to do, and I am objective in that job,” he responded. “And that is my goal to meet the statutory elements and to, eventually, again, seek justice for the victims.”

During his time at the Bureau, Fallon was one of the first members of CARD, the FBI’s National Child Abduction Raid Deployment Team. He has worked on several notable regional cases like when two Amish girls were kidnapped in St. Lawrence County, and in May during the AMBER Alert for a little boy from Clifton Park.

“Sometimes these cases have tragic consequences, and we know that when they do, it happens very quickly,” he said.

Fallon has also helped expand the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force to include investigators with several Capital Region departments. Those investigators consider him their mentor.

Peter Magnetto is the Assistant Special Agent in Charge.

“Not only has he put in jail, in federal prison, between 1,000 and 2,000 very dangerous individuals, but he has protected thousands and thousands of innocent young children,” Magnetto said.

But after 30 years, and now at the age of 57, Fallon has reached the FBI’s mandatory retirement age, and it’s now time to move on.

“I’m not sad about leaving, but I am thankful to have had the opportunity to do what I have done.”

“All the guys miss him,” Magnetto said. “It’s tough to see him walk out the door, but after 30 years of working this tough violation, it’s well deserved.”

Fallon isn’t going far. He said he will continue sharing his knowledge as an instructor at the University of Albany.