Mitrano condemns vandalism at Reed’s Corning office

CORNING N.Y. (WETM-TV) – As Corning Police continue their investigation into vandalism at U.S. Representative Tom Reed’s campaign office in Corning, his democratic opponent is speaking out, condemning the malicious act.

A brick was thrown through the window of Rep. Reed’s office on Market Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. “To the coward who did this I just say to him or her, this will not deter us,” Rep. Reed said during a news conference later in the day. The Republican congressman was joined by his family, Corning Mayor Bill Boland (D), State Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (R), and a small group of supporters outside of his office.

“Thank goodness, thank God, there were no campaign workers here,” Rep. Reed said. “No one was hurt but this type of violence is just completely unacceptable. I will never understand what I’m seeing across the country in regards to people thinking that violence is the solution to our problems in America, and to see it right here in our hometown, the place that my wife and I live and have raised our son and our daughter.”

Tracy Mitrano, Rep. Reed’s Democratic opponent in the upcoming general election, spoke with 18 News Wednesday evening. Mitrano condemned the act of violence and called for a full investigation.

“I think it’s critically important, that Bill Boland as the mayor, who I trust completely, with the City of Corning Police fully investigative this matter, Mitrano told 18 News’ Zach Wheeler over Zoom. She went on, “and bring to justice who has even done this act. But, we do need to have a focus investigation.”

No arrests have been made as Corning PD continues its investigation.