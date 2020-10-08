National Fire Prevention Week: Keeping your home safe this winter

Top Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – On Wednesday, 18 News spoke with Brad Davies, Fire Chief of The Corning Fire Department, about what local homeowners need to do now to help prevent house fires this winter season.

You can watch his tips right here;

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now