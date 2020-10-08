National Fire Prevention Week: Keeping your home safe this winter

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – On Wednesday, 18 News spoke with Brad Davies, Fire Chief of The Corning Fire Department, about what local homeowners need to do now to help prevent house fires this winter season.
You can watch his tips right here;
by: Zach WheelerPosted: / Updated:
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – On Wednesday, 18 News spoke with Brad Davies, Fire Chief of The Corning Fire Department, about what local homeowners need to do now to help prevent house fires this winter season.
You can watch his tips right here;