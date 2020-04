ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - The Coronavirus Pandemic has left hundreds of thousands of people across the Empire State without jobs and when funding gets tight, the question as to how people provide food for their families becomes one that gets harder to answer. The Food Bank of the Southern Tier has seen an influx of people impacted by the Pandemic and continues to provide meals to those that were hit the hardest.

In Monday's COVID-19 briefing from Governor Cuomo, he announced emergency funding to food banks across the state totaling $25 million. The Upstate Region should see a 40-60% increase in their funding from this emergency funding, for the Southern Tier region specifically, a 2.4% increase.