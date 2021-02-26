NYS Supreme Court judge expected to decide on restaurant and bar curfew extension next week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) — A Supreme Court judge in Erie County will make a decision impacting New York State restaurant and bar businesses.

For the third time, lawyers representing over 90 state bars and restaurants went before a judge Friday to plea the case of halting the state’s 11 p.m. curfew.

The judge made no ruling after the hearing, waiting to make his decision sometime next week.

It’s a case that’s been going back and forth since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic—cutting indoor dining, only allowing to-go orders, and limiting capacity. Restaurants and bars were one of the first to close down and after a year of COVID mayhem, these establishments are still feeling the back end of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s mandates.

The owner of Roundin’ Third Sports Bar in Elmira said business owners have suffered enough and the potential extension is a step in the right direction.

Without people like the judge, without people like the restaurant organizations in Erie County, who knows where we’d be right now. So it’s exciting that somebody has the guts to challenge the governor, and the rulings, and the executive orders. Dain Reese | Owner, Roundin’ Third Sports Bar

Attorneys for the state have requested this case to be moved from Erie County to Albany County. The judge will finalize his ruling next week.