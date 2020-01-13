Painted Post Police Department makes effort to increase traffic safety near CPP Middle School

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Before the winter break, new traffic signs were posted by the New York State Department of Transportation at the request of the Painted Post Police Department on victory highway in front of Corning Painted Post Middle School.

The signs that read ‘no stopping any time’ came a few months after the problem of parents dropping off their children during the morning rush, letting them out for school.

Officer in Charge, Shawn Copp, said ” There’s been an increasing issue with passengers being let out in the lane of traffic its grown over the last couple of years, and we saw that as a big safety concerns and we asked for the sign to be put up by the Department of Transportation the safety is the biggest concern.

“The statistics nationwide and in New York state are very clear there’s actually a far greater likelihood that student or staff members will be hurt or worse, just off campus,” said Jeff Delorme, Assistant Superintendent for Corning-Painted Post Area School District.

After noticing that drivers are continuing to ignore the signs, the Painted Post Police Department wants to make the public aware that it is a safety issue.

One parent, Ryan Sutton said, “it’s a lot of traffic but it runs pretty smoothly compared to my other son’s school–it’s worth a shot and if it don’t then it’ll just go back to the way that it was.”

The Assistant Superintendent also said that they are always looking for more ways improve school safety efforts.