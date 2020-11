CORNING, N.Y. (WETM/AP) - As some people make their plans to travel outside of the state for the holidays, local officials are concerned about a strain on COVID-19 tests.

"We have struggled even without holidays to provide adequate testing resources," said Schuyler County Administrator Tim O'Hearn. "Our resources are extremely limited both in terms of the test kits themselves and as well as the manpower to conduct them."