Resident raises concerns about the upkeep of Woodlawn Cemetery

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Community members are coming forward with concerns about the upkeep of a local cemetery.

Resident Jamie Hopkins has taken things into her own hands to assure that her family’s gravesites and stones are being looked after.

Recently, while paying respects to her family at Woodlawn cemetery she noticed that many families in the southern tier have gravesites that aren’t being cared for to their liking.

Hopkins shared to social media that the local cemetery is not meeting the expectations of the community and their loved ones. she says it breaks her heart to see how the Woodlawn cemetery cares for the gravesites and tombstones in the area.

The Woodlawn Cemetery currently has a staff of 5 full-time employees and three summer youth workers who contribute to the upkeep of the local cemetery. If you would like to assist the cemetery, they have openings to volunteer and lend a hand.