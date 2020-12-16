Santa Sue and “reindeer” Oreo deliver holiday cheer

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We have all had to adjust to what they call the “new normal” due to a virus that’s caused a lot of isolation and loss on so many levels. But a Capital Region woman decided to spread something that’s healthy and happy.

NEWS10’s Anya Tucker spoke with Sue Zaccardo, of Amsterdam. Sue says she decided to do something different to celebrate her birthday this year and that was to spread some holiday cheer.

“I’m doing this because I want some joy in the air,” she said. “COVID has been so hard on everybody throughout the whole world, and I myself, have been down in the dumps that I can’t see my family this Christmas — this special event that I look forward to and everybody looks forward to.”

To prevent COVID from stealing Christmas, she came up with a plan: She and her dog Oreo would get into the holiday spirit by getting into costume as Santa and one of his reindeer.

Every day at 11 a.m., Sue and Oreo head out to the corner of Chapel Place and VanDyke in their community of Amsterdam. Sue waves to passing cars and pedestrians.

She says everyone’s reaction is like a big gift.

“I am getting so much back in my heart and my attitude and that’s what I feel I am doing for everyone else that’s passing by.”