Cellino confirms Steve Barnes, niece die in Genesee County plane crash

CORFU, N.Y. (WIVB) — October 2, 8:43 p.m.

The Barnes Firm has issued a statement on the passing of Steve and his niece Elizabeth:

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we acknowledge the loss of Steve Barnes and his niece

Elizabeth Barnes following a tragic accident earlier today.

Steve was a friend, colleague, partner, and mentor to so many people across our firm, in New

York, California, and beyond. He was a legal industry giant, proud Marine, and loving father.

Steve and Elizabeth will be sorely missed by many.

Our utmost condolences go out to his family and closest loved ones during this very difficult

and unfortunate time.

6:40 p.m.

Through his attorney, Ross Cellino says he learned of the passing of Steve Barnes in the plane crash.

Cellino also confirms the woman on board the plane was Barnes’ niece, Elizabeth Barnes, daughter of Rich Barnes, Steve’s brother, and attorney at Cellino and Barnes.

“Steve and I worked together for many years at our firm. He was always a fearless advocate for his clients. His passing is a significant loss for the legal community. Steve’s greatest accomplishment was his three children Josiah, Rachel, and Julia. Steve is survived by his longtime partner, Ellen Sturm, also an attorney at our firm,” Cellino said.

Read Cellino’s full statement here:

#JustIn: Through his attorney, Ross Cellino has released this statement on the death of Steve Barnes. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/AOMpA6jpTi — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) October 2, 2020

4:17 p.m.

We’re being told by a source that Steve Barnes, prominent personal injury attorney, and a female were on the plane that crashed in Genesee County. Officials say there were no survivors.

#Breaking: A source tells @news4buffalo Steve Barnes, prominent personal injury attorney, and a female were on the plane that crashed in Genesee County. The Genesee County Sheriff says there were no survivors. — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) October 2, 2020

3:46 p.m.

The Genesee County Sheriff tells News 4’s Erica Brecher one man and one woman were aboard the plane, neither of them survived.

Genesee County Sheriff details approximately when the plane went down & confirms there were two occupants, no survivors. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/kHYeXxcRhH — Erica Brecher (@EricaBrecher) October 2, 2020

Watch the Genesee County Sheriff’s full press conference below:

3:11 p.m.

A source tells News 4 the plane is owned by Steve Barnes.

Barnes is a certified pilot, according to the source.

We’re working to find out who the pilot was on this flight and if anyone was injured.

2:59 p.m.

A small plane crashed in Genesee County on Friday.

The crash occurred in the woods near 9115 Boyce Rd. in Pembroke. A Genesee County Sheriff’s deputy found the small engine plane, a Socata TBM 700, there.

The plane had a capacity of six. According to WBTA, the plane had left Buffalo and was coming back from Manchester, New Hampshire before the crash occurred.

The NTSB confirms with @news4buffalo that the plane is a Socata TBM 700 aircraft. — Erica Brecher (@EricaBrecher) October 2, 2020

According to an FAA database, the plane is registered to an address that matches Cellino and Barnes’ Main Street office. It’s not clear who was inside.

New York State police, the Sheriff’s Office and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating this matter.