State of Our Schools: Horseheads Central School District offers free connection to district students, faculty, and staff

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Local fire departments have become a part of the learning system by becoming wifi hotspots for students in the Horseheads Central School District.

Virtual learning has become a major role in the education system for students in the Twin Tiers since schools have switched to hybrid or no in-person schooling.

Erin Fire Volunteer Department is one of the hotspots where students in the area can use the internet during hybrid schooling.

Students in the Town of Erin sit in the parking lot of the fire department to connect to the wifi to complete their school work.

HCSD has been providing students, staff, and faculty in the district with free internet connection since the program began in March and plans to do so as long as hybrid learning is required.

If the connection is a problem, HCSD does ask for parents and students to have patience as everyone is using the internet at once. The district has provided some online help for those with connectivity problems.