Teens build haunted maze in Bath for a good cause

BATH, NY (WETM) – This is the second annual haunted maze in Steuben County and it is all for a good cause!

The creator and organizer of the event, Marissa Reynolds, is only 18-years-old and started this spooky tradition last year in her back yard. But this year, the maze will be at the Steuben County Fair Grounds at the Masonic Hall.

All of the proceeds will be split between the Schylar Hyer memorial scholarship and the Triston Santacroce memorial scholarship, but the admission for this year is still to be determined.

Due to the pandemic, Reynolds is keeping in mind all of the adjustments that she will need to implement to keep people safe and stay within regulation. She said that she is limiting the number of people allowed to go through the maze to ten people at a time and everyone has to wear a mask.

“But masks are going to kind of help, because like, play masks, gas masks, surgical masks anything honestly can work, we can make it work,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds has not communicated her plans with the Steuben County Health Department, but she said that it is on her list of things to do before opening her doors. Director of the Steuben County Health Department, Darlene Smith, said that her approval is not required, but she does plan to make sure that the maze complies with current regulations before the event.

The event is going to be Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 6 PM – 9PM. Click here for more details.