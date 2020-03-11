The Friends of the Elmira Civil War Prison Camp to develop Civil War symposium

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Friends of the Elmira Civil War Prison Camp and Elmira College is announcing a partnership with Elmira College to develop a civil war symposium this summer.

The theme for their 5th anniversary is “Road to Elmira” and will feature a range of subjects relating to civil war history. The symposium will give attendees a tour of local landmarks and a keynote speaker event.

“When you say Elmira, the first thing you think of is the prison camp, but there was civil war history for five years and the prison camp only represents twenty percent of that time,” said Terri Olszowy, Board Member of The Friends of the Elmira Civil War Prison Camp.

Tickets for the three-day, July event costs $150 and include lodging and meals.