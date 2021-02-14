Towanda Crime Unit is investigating the rape of two teen females

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA. (WETM-TV) – The Towanda Crime Unit is investigating a rape case in Pennsylvania.

State police are investigating the rape of two teen females in Bradford County Pennsylvania.

According to State Police, the two victims are under the age of 15. A 13-year-old female from New Albany, PA, and a 14-year-old female from Montrose, PA.

State Police records show the incident happened on Saxe Ave, as what they call to be an aggravated indecent assault.

Police reports show the person suspected in this crime is known to both minors.

This is a developing story, stick with 18 News for the latest details as it unfolds.