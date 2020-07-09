Trump to US schools: Reopen or you may lose federal funds, Congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano responds

ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP/WETM-TV) – Determined to reopen America’s schools despite coronavirus worries, President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to hold back federal money if school districts don’t bring their students back in the fall. He complained that his own public health officials’ safety guidelines are impractical and too expensive.

Shortly afterward, Vice President Mike Pence announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would be issuing new guidance next week “that will give all new tools to our schools.” The recommendations will keep students safe, he said, but “the president said today we just don’t want the guidance to be too tough. ”

Tracy Mitrano, the Democratic nominee for New York’s 23rd Congressional District spoke with 18 News Wednesday night about reopening schools. You can hear what she had to say in the video above.