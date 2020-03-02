U.S. Surgeon General urges people to ‘STOP BUYING MASKS!’

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – America’s top doctor is urging people to stop buying face masks amid Coronavirus panic. fearing a shortage could cause an even bigger medical threat.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams went to twitter Saturday and said quote:

“They are not effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”

18 News spoke with Andrew Klee, Infection Prevention Associate at Arnot Health about his response to the Surgeon Generals’ remarks and the effectiveness of face masks.

“A lot of the times you may be able to find them at your drug stores, CVS or Walgreens, but again those have been proven ineffective against things like the Coronavirus, so it’s become a false sense of protection to actually buy those things,” said Klee.