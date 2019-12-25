UPDATE: Santa is expected to reach Twin Tiers by Christmas Morning

Top Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:



(WETM) – Santa is not here yet in the Twin Tiers but he is scheduled to make it here by Christmas Morning. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is up and running this Christmas Eve.

As of 7:04 PM, Santa was last spotted in a small village in Europe. According to the NORAD tracking radar, he is expected to be here in the state of New York by 3:07 AM, but could be delayed due up due to traffic hold up with gift delivery.

You can follow this latest holiday tracker by visiting https://www.mytwintiers.com/santa-tracker/ for the latest on Santa’s whereabouts.

“24 hours a day, 365 days a year, NORAD tracks everything that flies in and around North America in defense of our homelands.,” NORAD’s website says. “On Dec. 24, we have the very special mission of also tracking Santa.”



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now