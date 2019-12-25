UPDATE: Santa is expected to reach Twin Tiers by Christmas Morning







(WETM) – Santa is not here yet in the Twin Tiers but he is scheduled to make it here by Christmas Morning. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is up and running this Christmas Eve.

As of 7:04 PM, Santa was last spotted in a small village in Europe. According to the NORAD tracking radar, he is expected to be here in the state of New York by 3:07 AM, but could be delayed due up due to traffic hold up with gift delivery.

You can follow this latest holiday tracker by visiting https://www.mytwintiers.com/santa-tracker/ for the latest on Santa’s whereabouts.

“24 hours a day, 365 days a year, NORAD tracks everything that flies in and around North America in defense of our homelands.,” NORAD’s website says. “On Dec. 24, we have the very special mission of also tracking Santa.”





