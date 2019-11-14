Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce promotes Small Business Saturday

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM)- Small business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses across the country.

Founded by American Express in 2010, this day is celebrated every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. In partnership with over 30 local businesses and American Express, the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce encourages you to shop small, save big.

Rebekah Carroll, executive director, says, ” We have been helping support this event for several years now, and it is not only a terrific shopping opportunity for all of us as we gear up for the holiday season, but it also helps remind all of us how vital locally-owned business are in all of our communities.”

Paul Thomas, tourism and marketing manager of Waktins Glen Chamber of Commerce, is helping promote the day around the Twin Tiers.

Stephanie Speccio, owner of Seneca Signature Scents joined us on 18 News to tell us about her small business that allows customers to create their own fragrances and much more.