Yo! Stop parking illegally at Ernie Davis Academy

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – It turns out there is an illegal parking issue at Ernie Davis Academy on Hoffman Street in the City of Elmira.
On Tuesday, the Elmira Police Department’s Chief of Police Anthony Alvernaz issued a warning to the public after he said, “30 vehicles were observed to be parked illegally on both sides of Hoffman Street.”
Here is the full letter from the Chief of Police;
The Elmira Police Department has received numerous complaints about illegal parking taking place around Ernie Davis Academy.
On Tuesday September 21, 2021, at around 3:20pm, approx. 30 vehicles were observed to be parked illegally on both sides of Hoffman Street.
The locations are clearly marked with No Parking / No Stopping signs. These signs are in place as to prevent traffic congestion in and around the school campus as well as to lessen the risk of children being struck crossing the street.
All of the illegally parked vehicles were approached and the drivers warned about the parking violations.
The Elmira Police Department will begin issuing parking citations to those who continue to violate the parking regulations in the area of the school.Respectfully,
Anthony A. Alvernaz
Chief of Police
Elmira Police Department