What Teal Pumpkins mean this Halloween

(WETM) – This Halloween season, teal pumpkins are more than just decorations. Teal pumpkins are meant to represent kids with life-threatening food allergies to indicate that it is a safe place to trick-or-treat.

When a teal pumpkin is placed in the doorway, the house may be giving out more than just sweet treats. The candy-jar will also be filled with small toys like spider rings and spooky Halloween balls.

Keep in mind that the teal pumpkin doesn’t disregard trick-or-treaters who are seeking candy.