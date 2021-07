(WTNH) — The best pitcher in baseball won’t be heading to Colorado for the All Star game next week. Mets Ace Jacob Degrom is on the roster– but he is staying home.

In other news, the Yankees are getting some help in the outfield. They acquired Tim Locastro in a trade with Arizona. Locastro is a New York native and spent a couple months in the organization after the 2018 season. He made his debut in pinstripes on the Fourth of July.

