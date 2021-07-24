Inside New York Baseball: Rich ‘Goose’ Gossage shares stories from his career

(WTNH) — One of the many memorable appearances of Rich “Goose” Gossage during his Hall of Fame career was when Gossage threw the pitch to George Brett 38 years ago.

A career that started in the 70s and ended in the 90s. Gossage won a World Series title in 1978 with the Yankees. The same year New York came from 14 games behind the Red Sox — the catch and beat them in a one-game playoff.

Gossage recently spoke with Inside NY Baseball on his falling out with the Yankees front office and shared some great stories of his days in pinstripes.