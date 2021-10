NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Yankees were eliminated early from the playoffs with a 6-2 loss Tuesday night to their bitter rivals, Boston Red Sox.

Looking ahead to the offseason: Aaron Judge is up for a new contract, Brett Gardner’s future with the team is uncertain, and will Aaron Boone be back as the club’s manager in 2022?

Luis Rojas will not be back as Mets manager next year as they also look for a new president of operations.

