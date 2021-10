NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Can you imagine what George Steinbrenner would be doing right now if he was still alive and running the Yankees?

Marty Appel was a PR man for the Yankees back in the 60 and 70s. He worked for Steinbrenner in his heyday.

Appel talked about his old boss on Inside New York Baseball.

Watch the full interview in the player above.