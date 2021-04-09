Inside NY Baseball: Mets finally come home for opener; DJ LeMahieu signs new deal with Yankees

(WTNH)– Let’s catch up with both New York teams.

Mets home opener is in the books. It’s great to see fans back in the seats at Citi Field. Capacity was limited but there was definitely a buzz in the ballpark and there was little drama in the opener against the Marlins.

Mets won the game with a controversial hit by pitch call to Michael Conforto. They’ll take it. Jeff McNeil’s first hit of the year was a game tying homer in the 9th inning. Good pitching debut for Taijuan Walker. An all around good day for the Amazins and even better with fans to share the excitement.

With one week in the books, the Yankees headed into their latest series in Tampa Bay with a 3 and 3 record. On the plus side of things for the Yanks– through a half a dozen games– the way Jordan Montgomery pitched in his season debut against the Orioles…6 solid innings– gave up just 4 hits.. 0 runs and struck out 7.

Of concern, the Yanks had to sit Aaron Judge for a game with left side soreness on Wednesday. Throw in some lack of hustling issues with Gary Sanchez and some fielding woes for shortstop Gleyber Torres. Torres was having trouble with some routine plays. But Yankees Manager Aaron Boone is not worried just yet.

One person the Yankees have really been able to count on the last couple years—-DJ LeMahieu. The guy always plays and is so versatile. In the offseason he signed a new contract with the Yankees.

As Inside New York Baseball’s Joe Mauceri tells us in the video above, LeMahieu has really enjoyed his brief time in the Bronx.

Additionally, earlier this week the Mets made the Francisco Lindor signing official. Ten years, 341 million dollars. Mets fans are ecstatic with the fact that they now have an owner that has deep pockets.

Steve Cohen, the hedge fund billionaire from CT, has said all along that he will spend money and he wants this team to win a World Series sooner rather than later. Cohen has owned the team since November and he’s still getting used to life as a baseball owner.