Inside NY Baseball: Yankee Aroldis Chapman having best year of career; Former player Dwight Gooden helps others fight addiction

(WTNH)– Yankees dealing with some COVID 19 issues with eight positive tests. Shortstop Gleyber Torres has come down with it for the second time in less than a year. He is showing no symptoms but will still be out a minimum of ten days.

Three coaches on the staff have also tested positive. Third base coach Phil Nevin is the only one to show symptoms but he’s already feeling better. All eight people who tested positive were fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Not an easy time for players or management this week.

As for the team—-heading into the weekend against Baltimore, the Yankees have won 4 straight series and over a long season that means lots of wins. New York took two of three in Tampa Bay—a place they haven’t played well as of late. On Wednesday night, they beat the Rays 1-0. Another masterpiece from Gerrit Cole. So far worth every dime of that 9 year contract he signed.

As for the Mets — the Amazins were atop the NL East, riding a seven game win streak into their weekend series with Tampa Bay. The story this week was the return of Matt Harvey to Citi Field. The former Met now a member of the Baltimore Orioles. The CT native who was often referred to as the dark knight really lives the life in Manhattan, but had some tough injuries that derailed his career in New York. Harvey was touched by the reception from the fans in Queens.

Next, over the last decade, Aroldis Chapman has been one of the top closers in major league baseball. To be fair, Chapman has had a couple playoff blemishes lately but as far as the regular season goes—he’s never been better than right now. Chapman is still consistently throwing his fastball at 100 miles per hour but its his new split finger fastball that is really baffling batters. The 33-year-old now has three proven pitches to get hitters out.

Next, in the mid 80’s, Dwight Gooden was the best pitcher in baseball. Rookie of the year, CY Young Winner, World Series champ in his first three seasons in the big leagues with the Mets. That’s a lot of success by the time you’re 21…

By now, his life story is well known. Drugs, run-ins with the law, trips in and out of rehab, derailed what seemed to be a certain Hall of Fame career. A no-hitter and two World Series titles with the Yankees were great late adds to Gooden’s career.

Now, 21 years removed from the game– Gooden has spent everyday trying to stay clean. These days he says he’s feeling good, making public appearances again and spending time helping kids who are walking down the same dark paths he has.