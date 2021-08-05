2020 Tokyo Olympics tonight on NBC Primetime, August 5th

Tonight, April Ross and Alix Klineman go for Beach Volleyball Gold. It’s a big night on the track for Team USA, headlined by Michael Norman’s Race for Gold in the 400-meter final. And it’s the Men’s Park final in Skateboarding. The Tokyo Olympics, tonight on WETM.

Events listed in air order, subject to change.

DAYTIME

Canoeing kicks off the afternoon with Sprint finals in Women’s C-1 200m and K-1 500m, plus Men’s K-1 200m and K-2 1000m. In Sport Climbing, Colin Duffy (Broomfield, CO) and Nathaniel Coleman (Salt Lake City, UT) compete for Gold in Men’s Combined. The U.S. is closing in on a third straight Olympic title in Women’s Water Polo and faces ROC in the semifinal. Then, Track Cycling finals in Women’s Keirin and Men’s Omnium, followed by Team USA challenging Australia in Men’s Basketball.



PRIME

The night begins with the first-ever Gold awarded in the Men’s Skateboarding Park final with Americans Zion Wright (Jupiter, FL) and Heimana Reynolds (Honolulu, HI). Diving is next with Delaney Schnell competing for the U.S. in the Women’s 10m Platform final. The Women’s Beach Volleyball Bronze match features Latvia against Switzerland. In Track & Field, Michael Norman and Michael Cherry run in the Men’s 400m final. Finals also air for Decathlon and Heptathlon. Cole Hocker (Indianapolis, IN) competes in the Men’s 1500m semifinal. Finally, the Women’s Beach Volleyball final is LIVE with American favorites April Ross and Alix Klineman playing Australia.

PRIME WEST – Pacific Only

PRIME PLUS

In Canoeing, Men’s and Women’s Sprint qualifiers continue. In Women’s Basketball, Team USA takes on Serbia in the semifinals LIVE.