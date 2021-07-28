Day 2 Olympic Video Clips

April Ross and Alix Klineman’s faced tough competition in their opening beach volleyball match against China’s Xue and Wang. Ultimately the duo won in straight sets.

Chase Kalisz wins 400m IM to bring home the first gold medal for U.S. Swimming. Jay Litherland won the silver.

Another shutout pitching performance from Monica Abbott, including 13 strikeouts, powered the United States to a perfect 4-0 record in Tokyo.

The U.S. women’s gymnastics team trailed the Russian team after an uncharacteristically shaky qualification session. Nonetheless, Simone Biles and Suni Lee led the all-around standings at the conclusion of Subdivision 3.

The United States fell to France 83-76 in their first game of the men’s basketball tournament, giving them their first Olympic loss since 2004.

Michael Andrew wins debut Olympics heat, advances to semis Veteran Sam Mikulak nailed his parallel bars routine during the men's qualification session at the Tokyo Olympics, earning a 15.433 and likely qualifying for the final. The three-time Olympian is seeking his first medal.

