Day 3 Olympic Video Clips

The United States secured a victory over Japan in the final opening-round game to gather momentum ahead of a gold medal rematch.

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus ran down Katie Ledecky in the 400-meter freestyle, handing Ledecky her first-ever Olympic silver in an individual event. Titmus went 3:56.69 and Ledecky touched in at 3:37.36.

The United States claimed the first men’s relay medal of the Tokyo Olympic Games as Caeleb Dressel teamed up with Blake Pieroni, Bowe Becker and Zach Apple to blow past the field.

Team USA veteran Sam Mikulak scored 15.000 on the parallel bars in the men’s Olympic gymnastics team final. He scored a 15.466 during qualifications and will compete in the event final later this week.

Vincent Hancock and Amber English join TODAY to talk about their gold medal performances in skeet shooting at the Tokyo Olympics.

Michael Andrew wins debut Olympics heat, advances to semis Veteran Sam Mikulak nailed his parallel bars routine during the men's qualification session at the Tokyo Olympics, earning a 15.433 and likely qualifying for the final. The three-time Olympian is seeking his first medal.

